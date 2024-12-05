Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells 396 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $78,697.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,480.56. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $196.89 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $236.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Security National Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 51.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.