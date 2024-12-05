Insider Buying: Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Acquires 137,500 Shares of Stock

Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 183,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$14,640.00.

Silver North Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ANZ opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. Silver North Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Silver North Resources Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. The company's primary asset is the Haldane silver/lead/zinc exploration project located in Yukon Territory; and holds interests in other gold, silver, and base metal projects located in Colorado, Nevada, and Peru.

