Insider Buying: Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Insider Purchases 10,200 Shares of Stock

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) insider Victor Herrero bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$29.48 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,696.00 ($193,997.42).

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Lovisa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Lovisa’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Lovisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.57%.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

