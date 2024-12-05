Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $9,074,000.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,223.37. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innodata Trading Down 1.2 %

INOD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INOD. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innodata by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

