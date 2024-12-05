Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

