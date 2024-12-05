Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 283.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Cintas by 476.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 297.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 270.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.87 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

