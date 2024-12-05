indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.11. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,830,484 shares trading hands.

INDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at $86,433.21. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 15,240,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,810,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 276,739 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

