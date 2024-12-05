Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.72 and last traded at $177.67. 303,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 467,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Impinj Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.99 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.20.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,751,505.08. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,674 shares of company stock valued at $131,623,305 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 210.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 4,013.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

