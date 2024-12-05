iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

