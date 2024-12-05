IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 172,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

