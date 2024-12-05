IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,410,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,067,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 373,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

