IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.0 %

URI opened at $868.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $830.96 and a 200-day moving average of $740.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.56 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

