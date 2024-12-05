IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

