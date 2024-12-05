IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $41,479,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

