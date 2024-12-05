IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,572 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
