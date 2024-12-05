IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.75 and last traded at C$47.46, with a volume of 123782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.49.

IGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

