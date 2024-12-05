i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Downgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Hold”

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

