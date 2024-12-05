Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 27,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

