Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

