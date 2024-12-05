Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 13,718,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,899,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

