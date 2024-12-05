HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 142178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.
HSBC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
