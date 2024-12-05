HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 142178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

About HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.3% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

