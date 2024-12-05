Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 14,080 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Itron by 46.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 0.0 %

ITRI opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

