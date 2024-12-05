Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,930 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

