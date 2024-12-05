Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,910 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

