Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.51 Million Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,226,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 492,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 203,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.29 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,407,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,990,820.14. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,938,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,901,631. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

