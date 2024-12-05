Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after buying an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 699,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,880.61. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,037 shares of company stock worth $1,796,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.