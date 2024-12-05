Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CFB stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $856.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

