Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 69.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.6% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

