Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.58-1.72 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The trade was a 20.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.