Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.58-1.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. The trade was a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

