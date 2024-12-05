Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 30th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.
Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.22.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.