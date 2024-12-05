Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 30th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.22.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

