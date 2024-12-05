Holocene Advisors LP Sells 28,634 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Genpact Trading Down 0.4 %

Genpact stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

