Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 1,198 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

