Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.12 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.