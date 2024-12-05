Holocene Advisors LP Invests $4.49 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.