Holocene Advisors LP Increases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 299.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 233.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 131.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

