Holocene Advisors LP Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after buying an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after buying an additional 797,096 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 724,558 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.72 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

