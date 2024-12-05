Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,115 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Huntsman worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HUN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.97. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

