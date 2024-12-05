Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $63.50 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,516.10. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

