Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 112,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 160,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $759.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $198,327.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,156.16. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 2,552 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $62,498.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,694.35. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $990,571. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hippo by 37.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

