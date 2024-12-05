Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

