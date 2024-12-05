Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

