Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 8,643 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

