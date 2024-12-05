Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,665,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,927,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

