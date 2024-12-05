Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.