Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

