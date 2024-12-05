Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,471 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 487,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

