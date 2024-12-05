HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Graco worth $46,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.8% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

