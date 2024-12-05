HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $54,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.