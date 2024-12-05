HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $44,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FDS stock opened at $483.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.23 and its 200 day moving average is $437.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

